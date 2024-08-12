CAAM: China's NEV sales increase by 31.1 percent in January-July

In the January-July period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 5.914 million units and 5.934 million units, up 28.8 percent and 31.1 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share of NEVs reaching 36.4 percent in the given period, rising further.

In July, production and sales of NEVs totaled 984,000 units and 991,000 units, up 22.3 percent and 27.0 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share of NEVs reaching 43.8 percent in the given month.