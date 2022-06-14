CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 57.6 percent in May

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 11:05:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In May this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 1.926 million units and 1.862 million units, respectively up 59.7 percent and 57.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 5.7 percent and 12.6 percent year on year, with the declining pace 40.4 percentage points and 35.0 percentage points below that recorded in April, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-May period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China reached 9.618 million units and 9.555 million units, down 9.6 percent and 12.2 percent year on year.

In May, production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 1.701 million units and 1.623 million units, up 70.8 percent and 68.2 percent month on month, while up 5.2 percent and down 1.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-May period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 8.196 million units and 8.133 million units, down 1.1 percent and 3.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In May, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 225,000 units and 239,000 units, up 7.2 percent and 10.4 percent month on month, while down 47 percent and 50.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-May period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 1.422 million units and 1.421 million units, down 39.4 percent and 41.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In May, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 466,000 units and 447,000 units, up 49.5 percent and 49.6 percent month on month, and rising by 113.9 percent and 105.2 year on year, respectively.

In the January-May period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 2.071 million units and 2.003 million units, up 1.142-fold and 1.112-fold year on year, respectively.