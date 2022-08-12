CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 29.7 percent in July

Friday, 12 August 2022 12:26:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.455 million units and 2.42 million units, respectively decreasing by 1.8 percent and 3.3 percent month on month, while up 31.5 percent and 29.7 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-July period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China came to 14.571 million units and 14.477 million units, up 0.8 percent and down 2.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In July, production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 2.21 million units and 2.174 million units, down 1.3 percent and 2.1 percent month on month, while up 42.6 percent and 40.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-July period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 12.645 million units and 12.529 million units, up 10.9 percent and 8.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In July, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 244,000 units and 246,000 units, down 6.2 percent and 12.5 percent month on month, while decreasing by 22.9 percent and 21.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-July period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 1.927 million units and 1.948 million units, down 36.9 percent and 39.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In July, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 617,000 units and 593,000 units, both up 1.2-fold year on year, while up 4.6 percent and down 0.5 percent month on month, respectively.

In the January-July period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 3.279 million units and 3.194 million units, both up 1.2-fold year on year, respectively.

In the first seven months this year, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 1.509 million units, up 50.6 percent year on year.