CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 25.7 percent in Sept

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 11:47:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.672 million units and 2.61 million units, respectively increasing by 11.5 percent and 9.5 percent month on month, while up 28.1 percent and 25.7 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-September period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China came to 19.632 million units and 19.47 million units, up 7.4 percent and 4.4 percent year on year, 2.6 percentage points and 2.7 percentage points faster than the growth recorded in the first eight months this year.

In September, production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 2.409 million units and 2.332 million units, up 11.7 percent and 9.7 percent month on month, while up 35.8 percent and 32.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 17.206 million units and 16.986 million units, up 17.2 percent and 14.2 percent year on year.

In September, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 263,000 units and 279,000 units, up 10.5 percent and 7.9 percent month on month, while down 15.6 percent and 12.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 2.426 million units and 2.484 million units, down 32.6 percent and 34.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In September, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 755,000 units and 708,000 units, up 1.1-fold and 93.9 percent year on year, while up 9.3 percent and 6.3 percent month on month.

In the January-September period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 4.717 million units and 4.567 million units, up 1.2-fold and 1.1-fold year on year, respectively.

In September, China’s vehicle exports totaled 301,000 units, up 73.9 percent year on year, while down 2.6 percent month on month. In the first nine months this year, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 2.117 million units, up 55.5 percent year on year.