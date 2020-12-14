CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 7.6 percent in Nov from Oct

Monday, 14 December 2020 12:01:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.847 million units and 2.77 million units, respectively, up 11.5 percent and 7.6 percent month on month, while rising by 9.6 percent and 12.6 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-November period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China totaled 22.372 million units and 22.47 million units, down 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent year on year, 1.6 and 1.8 percentage points slower than the decrease rates recorded in the first ten months of the year.

In November, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 2.329 million units and 2.297 million units, up 7.5 percent and 11.6 percent year on year, while up 11.8 percent and 8.9 percent month on month. In the first 11 months of the current year, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 17.651 million units and 17.793 million units, down 8.1 percent and 7.6 percent year on year, with the decrease rates 2.0 and 2.3 percentage points slower than those recorded in the first ten months of the current year.

In November, commercial vehicle output and sales in China amounted to 518,000 units and 472,000 units, up 10.6 and 1.9 percent month on month, while up 20.3 percent and 18.0 percent year on year. In the first 11 months of the year, commercial vehicle output and sales amounted to 4.721 million units and 4.676 million units, up 22.2 percent and 20.5 percent year on year, 0.3 and 0.4 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first ten months of the current year.

In November, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 198,000 units and 200,000 units, up 75.1 percent and 104.9 percent, respectively, year on year. In the January-November period, the production of new energy vehicles came to 1.119 million units, down 0.1 percent year on year, 9.1 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the first ten months this year, while sales of new energy vehicles reached 1.109 million units, up 3.9 percent year on year, respectively.

Fu Bingfeng, executive vice president of the CAAM, stated that the sales of automotive vehicles in China will likely reach 25 million units in 2020, down less than two percent year on year, much better than what was expected at the beginning of the current year. In particular, the sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles in the given year will likely exceed 20 million units and 5 million units, respectively.