CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 4.4 percent in January-July

In the January-July period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 16.179 million units and 16.31 million units, increasing by 3.4 percent and 4.4 percent year on year, respectively, with the growth rates 1.5 percentage points and 1.7 percentage points slower than those recorded in the January-June period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In June alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.286 million units and 2.262 million units, decreasing by 8.8 percent and 11.4 percent month on month, while declining by 4.8 percent and 5.2 percent year on year, respectively.