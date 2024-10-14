 |  Login 
CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 2.4 percent in January-September

Monday, 14 October 2024 10:00:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 21.47 million units and 21.571 million units, increasing by 1.9 percent and 2.4 percent year on year, respectively, with the growth rates 0.6 percentage points and 0.7 percentage points slower compared to those recorded in the January-August period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In September alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.796 million units and 2.809 million units, increasing by 12.2 percent and 14.5 percent month on month, while declining by 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent year on year, respectively.

According to CAAM, passenger vehicle sales gradually improved in September, especially with the end-user retail market continuing to strengthen, reflecting the impact of the peak season effect amid China’s strengthening of subsidies for vehicle scrapping and renewal.


