CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 18.7 percent in February

Monday, 14 March 2022 11:24:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 1.813 million units and 1.737 million units, respectively down 25.2 percent and 31.4 percent month on month, while rising by 20.6 percent and 18.7 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-February period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China reached 4.235 million units and 4.268 million units, up 8.8 percent and 7.5 percent year on year.

In February, production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 1.534 million units and 1.487 million units, down 26.1 percent and 32.0 percent month on month, while up 32 percent and 27.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 3.612 million units and 3.674 million units, up 17.6 percent and 14.4 percent year on year.

In February, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 279,000 units and 250,000 units, down 19.2 percent and 27.4 percent month on month, while down 18.3 percent and 16.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 624,000 units and 594,000 units, down 24.0 percent and 21.7 percent year on year.

In February, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 368,000 units and 334,000 units, up 2.0-fold and 1.8-fold year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 820,000 units and 765,000 units, up 1.6-fold and 1.5-fold year on year.