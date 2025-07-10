CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 11.4 percent in H1 2025

In the January-June period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 15.621 million units and 15.653 million units, increasing by 12.5 percent and 11.4 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In June this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.794 million units and 2.904 million units, increasing by 11.4 percent and 13.8 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.5 percent and 8.1 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first six months, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 3.083 million units, up 10.4 percent year on year, while in June alone China’s vehicle exports totaled 592,000 units, up 22.2 percent year on year and 7.4 percent month on month.

In the first six months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 6.968 million units and 6.937 million units, up 41.4 percent and 40.3 percent year on year, respectively.

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 44.3 percent of total new vehicle sales in the first six months.

In June, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 1.268 million units and 1.329 million units, up 26.4 percent and 26.7 percent year on year, while sales of NEVs accounted for 45.8 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In the first six months China’s NEV exports amounted to 1.06 million units, up 75.2 percent year on year, while in June alone China’s NEV exports totaled 205,000 units, down 3.6 percent month on month, while up 1.4-fold year on year.