CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales estimated to rise by 27.2 percent in August

Friday, 02 September 2022 11:19:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to amount to 2.295 million units, down 5.2 percent month on month, while up 27.2 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), which made the forecast based on the weekly data submitted by major Chinese automobile enterprises.

Meanwhile, CAAM forecast that sales of auto vehicles in China in the January-August period this year are likely to reach 16.772 million units, up 1.2 percent year on year.


