CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down by 7.9 percent in Nov

Monday, 12 December 2022 12:01:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.386 million units and 2.328 million units, both decreasing by 7.9 percent year on year, while down by 8.2 percent and 7.1 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-November period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China came to 24.628 million units and 24.302 million units, up 6.1 percent and 3.3 percent year on year, 1.8 percentage points and 1.3 percentage points slower than the growth recorded in the first ten months this year.

In November, production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 2.151 million units and 2.075 million units, down 7.8 percent and 7.0 percent month on month, while down 3.9 percent and 5.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 21.702 million units and 21.292 million units, up 14.7 percent and 11.5 percent year on year.

In November, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 235,000 units and 253,000 units, down 11.2 percent and 7.5 percent month on month, while down 33.4 percent and 23.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 2.927 million units and 3.01 million units, down 31.9 percent and 32.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In November, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 768,000 units and 786,000 units, up 65.6 percent and 72.3 percent year on year, with the sales of NEVs accounting for 33.8 percent of the overall sales of vehicles.

In the January-November period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 6.253 million units and 6.067 million units, both double year on year.

In November, China’s vehicle exports totaled 329,000 units, up 64.8 percent year on year, while down 2.5 percent month on month. In the first 11 months this year, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 2.785 million units, up 55.3 percent year on year.