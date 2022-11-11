CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 6.9 percent in October

Friday, 11 November 2022 10:54:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.599 million units and 2.505 million units, respectively decreasing by 2.7 percent and 4.0 percent month on month, while up 11.1 percent and down 6.9 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-October period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China came to 22.242 million units and 21.975 million units, up 7.9 percent and 4.6 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points and 0.3 percentage points faster than the growth recorded in the first nine months this year.

In October, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 2.334 million units and 2.231 million units, down 3.1 percent and 4.3 percent month on month, while up 16.9 percent and 10.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 19.551 million units and 19.218 million units, up 17.3 percent and 13.7 percent year on year.

In October, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 265,000 units and 273,000 units, up 0.8 percent and down 1.8 percent month on month, while down 22.7 percent and 16.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 2.691 million units and 2.757 million units, down 31.7 percent and 32.8 percent year on year, respectively 0.9 percentage points and 1.4 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first nine months.

In October, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 762,000 units and 714,000 units, up 87.6 and 81.7 percent year on year, while rising by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent month on month.

In the January-October period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 5.485 million units and 5.28 million units, both up 1.1-fold year on year, with the market share of new energy vehicles reaching 24 percent in the given period.

In October, China’s vehicle exports totaled 337,000 units, up 46 percent year on year, while up 12.3 percent month on month. In the first ten months this year, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 2.615 million units, increasing by 52.8 percent year on year.