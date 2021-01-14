CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 1.9% in 2020, to rise 4% in 2021

Thursday, 14 January 2021 15:27:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.84 million units and 2.831 million units, respectively down 0.25 percent and up 2.2 percent month on month, while rising by 5.7 percent and 6.4 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In 2020 overall, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China totaled 25.225 million units and 25.311 million units, down 2.0 percent and 1.9 percent year on year. The pace of decline compared to the previous year slowed gradually in the second half as the market situation improved visibly and the result for the whole of 2020 was assessed as positive by experts. Moreover, in the given year, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 1.366 million units and 1.367 million units, up 7.5 percent and 10.9 percent year on year, respectively with the growth shifting from negative to positive.

In 2020, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 19.994 million units and 20.178 million units, down 6.5 percent and 6 percent year on year, respectively with the declines 2.7 and 3.6 percentage points slower than in 2019.

Commercial vehicle output and sales amounted to 5.231 million units and 5.133 million units in 2020, up 20 percent and 18.7 percent year on year, respectively, with the increase in output up 18.1 percentage points from that recorded in 2019, while the growth in sales shifted from negative in the previous year to positive.

Meanwhile, sales of automotive vehicles in China in 2021 will likely exceed 26 million units, up four percent year on year.