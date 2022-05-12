CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales decline by 47.1 percent in April

Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:27:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 1.205 million units and 1.181 million units, respectively down 46.2 percent and 47.1 percent month on month, while decreasing by 46.1 percent and 47.6 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-April period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China totaled 7.69 million units and 7.691 million units, down 10.5 percent and 12.1 percent year on year.

In April, production and sales of passenger vehicles came to 0.996 million units and 0.965 million units, down 47.1 percent and 48.2 percent month on month, while down 41.9 percent and 43.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-April period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 6.494 million units and 6.51 million units, down 2.6 percent and 4.2 percent year on year.

In April, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 210,000 units and 216,000 units, down 41.8 percent and 41.6 percent month on month, while down 59.8 percent and 60.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-April period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 1.195 million units and 1.181 million units, down 37.9 percent and 39.8 percent year on year.

In April, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 312,000 units and 299,000 units, down 33 percent and 38.3 percent month on month, up 43.9 percent and 44.6 year on year.

In the January-April period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 1.605 million units and 1.556 million units, up 1.137-fold and 1.122-fold year on year, respectively.