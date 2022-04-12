﻿
English
CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales decline by 11.7 percent in March

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 10:31:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In March this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.241 million units and 2.234 million units, respectively up 23.4 percent and 28.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 9.1 percent and 11.7 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-March period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China reached 6.484 million units and 6.509 million units, up 2.0 percent and 0.2 percent year on year.

In March, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 1.881 million units and 1.864 million units, up 22.4 percent and 25.1 percent month on month, while down 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-March period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 5.499 million units and 5.545 million units, up 11 percent and 9.0 percent year on year.

In March, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 360,000 units and 370,000 units, up 29.2 percent and 47.4 percent month on month, while down 38 percent and 43.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-March period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 985,000 units and 965,000 units, down 29.7 percent and 31.7 percent year on year.

In March, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 465,000 units and 484,000 units respectively, both up 1.1-fold year on year.

In the January-March period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 1.293 million units and 1.257 million units respectively, both up 1.4-fold year on year.


Tags: China Far East automotive 

