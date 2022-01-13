CAAM: China's auto vehicle output up 3.4% in 2021, Dec data also up

Thursday, 13 January 2022 13:41:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 26.082 million units and 26.275 million units, respectively up 3.4 percent and 3.8 percent year on year, finally ending the downtrend seen in the three years, as stated by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In December of 2021, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.907 million units and 2.786 million units, respectively up 12.5 percent and 10.5 percent month on month, while increasing by 2.4 percent and declining by 1.6 percent year on year.

In December, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) totaled 518,000 units and 531,000, up 1.2-fold and 1.1-fold year on year, while rising by 6.7 percent and 11.2 percent month on month. In 2021 overall, NEV production and sales in China reached 3.545 million units and 3.521 million units, both up 1.6-fold year on year.