CAAM: China's auto vehicle output and sales rise by over 70% in March

In March this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.462 million units and 2.526 million units, respectively up 63.9 percent and 73.6 percent month on month, while rising by 71.6 percent and 74.9 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The relatively low basis in March last year contributed to the rises in auto output and sales in March this year.

In the January-March period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 6.352 million units and 6.484 million units, respectively up 81.7 percent and 75.6 percent year on year.

In March, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 1.883 million units and 1.874 million units, up 62 percent and 62.2 percent month on month, while both up 77.4 year on year.

In the January-March period of this year, passenger vehicle output and sales in China reached 4.955 million units and 5.076 million units, up 83.1 percent and 75.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In March, commercial vehicle output and sales in China amounted to 579,000 units and 651,000 units, up 70.2 percent and 117.9 percent month on month, while up 55.2 percent and 68.1 year on year, respectively.

In the January-March period this year, commercial vehicle output and sales in China reached 1.397 million units and 1.408 million units, up 76.9 percent and 77.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In March, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 216,000 units and 226,000 units, up 2.5-fold and 2.4-fold, respectively, year on year, while hitting the highest historical level for a month of March.

In the January-March period this year, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in China reached 533,000 units and 515,000 units, up 3.2-fold and 2.8-fold year on year, respectively.