CAAM: China's auto vehicle output and sales down 8.7% and 5.5% in May

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 14:02:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In May this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.04 million units and 2.128 million units, respectively down 8.7 percent and 5.5 percent month on month, while declining by 6.8 percent and 3.1 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-May period of this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 10.626 million units and 10.875 million units, respectively up 36.4 percent and 36.6 percent year on year.

Production and sales of passenger vehicles in China reached 1.617 million units and 1.646 million units, down 5.7 percent and 3.4 percent month on month, while down 2.7 percent and 1.7 percent year on year. In the first five months this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 8.285 million units and 8.437 million units, up 39.1 percent and 38.1 percent year on year.

Production and sales of commercial vehicles in China totaled 424,000 units and 482,000 units, down 18.6 percent and 12.1 percent month on month, while down 19.7 percent and 7.4 percent year on year. In the January-May period, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.341 million units and 2.438 million units, up 27.8 percent and 31.9 percent year on year.

Moreover, both production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) totaled 217,000 units in May, up 1.5-fold and 1.6-fold year on year. In the first five months, NEV production and sales reached 967,000 units and 950,000 units, both up 2.2-fold year on year.

The shortage of chip supply contributed to the year-on-year declines in production and sales of vehicles in May. The chip supply shortage will likely ease to some extent by the end of the third quarter and is expected to have eased significantly by the end of this year.