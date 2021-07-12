CAAM: China's auto vehicle output and sales down 16.5% and 12.4% in Jun

Monday, 12 July 2021 11:58:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 1.943 million units and 2.015 million units, respectively down 4.8 percent and 5.3 percent month on month, while declining by 16.5 percent and 12.4 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-June period of this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 12.569 million units and 12.891 million units, respectively up 24.2 percent and 25.6 percent year on year.

Production and sales of passenger vehicles in China reached 1.555 million units and 1.569 million units, down 3.8 percent and 4.7 percent month on month, while down 13.7 percent and 11.1 percent year on year. In the first six months this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 9.84 million units and 10.007 million units, up 26.8 percent and 27.0 percent year on year.

Production and sales of commercial vehicles in China reached 388,000 units and 446,000 units, down 8.3 percent and 7.4 percent month on month, while down 26.3 percent and 16.8 percent year on year. In the January-June period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.73 million units and 2.884 million units, up 15.7 percent and 20.9 percent year on year.

Moreover, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) totaled 248,000 units and 256,000 in June, up 1.3-fold and 1.4-fold year on year. In the first six months, NEV production and sales reached 1.215 million units and 1.206 million units, both up 2.0-fold year on year.

The shortage of chip supply and the rapid growth of raw material prices are two major problems that vehicle producers will need to pay attention to in the future.