CAAM: China's auto vehicle output and sales down 15.5% and 11.9% in July

Thursday, 12 August 2021 13:42:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 1.863 million units and 1.864 million units, respectively down 4.1 percent and 7.5 percent month on month, while declining by 15.5 percent and 11.9 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-July period of this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 14.44 million units and 14.756 million units, respectively up 17.2 percent and 19.3 percent year on year.

In July this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China came to 1.548 million units and 1.551 million units, down 0.5 percent and 1.1 percent month on month, while down 10.7 percent and 7.0 percent year on year. In the first six months this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 11.394 million units and 11.56 million units, up 20.1 percent and 21.2 percent year on year.

In July of the current year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 315,000 units and 312,000 units, down 18.8 percent and 30 percent month on month, while down 33.2 percent and 30.2 percent year on year. In the January-July period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 3.045 million units and 3.196 million units, up 7.6 percent and 12.9 percent year on year.

Moreover, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) totaled 284,000 units and 271,000 in July, up 1.7-fold and 1.6-fold year on year. In the first seven months, NEV production and sales reached 1.504 million units and 1.478 million units, both up 2.0-fold year on year.

According to CAAM, the Covid-19 pandemic in some regions of China may negatively affect demand and sales in the vehicle market, while the high levels of raw material prices may push up the production costs of vehicle producers.