CAAM: automotive vehicles sales down 15.2 percent in early August over July

Monday, 17 August 2020 11:20:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early August, output and sales of automotive vehicles of 11 major automakers in China amounted to 473,000 units and 384,000 units, down 24 percent and 15.2 percent month on month, while up 11.2 percent and down 17.9 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, passenger vehicle output and sales totaled 415,000 units and 357,000 units, down 19.6 percent and 11.1 percent month on month, while up 6.8 percent and down 18.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle output and sales reached 58,000 units and 26,000 units, down 45.2 percent and 47.9 percent month on month, while up 58.1 percent and down 11.2 percent, year on year.