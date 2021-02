Friday, 05 February 2021 12:21:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January of the current year, sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to total 2.54 million units, down 9.35 percent month on month and up 31.9 percent year on year.

In particular, the sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are expected to amount to 2.07 million units and 0.48 million units, with respective year on-year rises of 28.4 percent and 50.1 percent.