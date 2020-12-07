CAAM: Auto vehicle sales in China to reach 2.733 million units in Nov

Monday, 07 December 2020 15:08:43 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November of the current year, sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to reach 2.733 million units, up 6.2 percent month on month and rising by 11.1 percent year on year. In particular, the sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles will see respective year on-year rises of 9.3 percent and 14.2 percent.

In the January-November period, sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to amount to 22.43 million units, down three percent. In particular, the sales of passenger vehicles will indicate a year-on-year decline of 7.8 percent, while sales of commercial vehicles will rise by 20.2 percent year on year.