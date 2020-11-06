CAAM: Auto vehicle sales in China estimated at 2.544 million in Oct

Friday, 06 November 2020 13:47:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October of the current year, sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to reach 2.544 million units, down 0.8 percent month on month and up 11.4 percent year on year. In particular, sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are foreseen to indicate respective year on-year rises of 7.3 percent and 27.5 percent.

In the January-October period, sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to amount to 19.66 million units, down 4.8 percent year on year. In particular, sales of passenger vehicles are predicted to indicate a year-on-year decline of 10.1 percent, with commercial vehicle sales expected to rise by 20.6 percent year on year.