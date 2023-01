Friday, 06 January 2023 10:36:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December of 2022, the auto vehicle retail sales in China are likely to amount to 2.455 million units, up 5.5 percent month on month, while down 12.1 percent year on year, according to the forecast made by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In 2022, total auto sales in China will likely reach 26.757 million units, up 1.7 percent year on year.