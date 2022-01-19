British Steel to invest in new facilities at Skinningrove plant

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 14:54:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Building Design Northern has announced that it will build new processing facilities at UK-based steelmaker British Steel’s Skinningrove plant.

The investment will total £26 million and it will be the latter company’s largest investment in its special profiles business for more than 30 years.

Works on the new facilities are scheduled to start in late 2022, with commissioning expected to start in August 2023.

The new service center will allow the company to bring to the market an extended range of value-added profiles for the forklift industry.