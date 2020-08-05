British Steel takes back control of Immingham Bulk Terminal

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 15:06:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has completed a deal with Associated British Ports (ABP) to resume operational control of Immingham Bulk Terminal (IBT), which handles millions of tons of its raw materials each year.

The terminal, an integral part of British Steel’s operations, was operated by British Steel up until 2018, when the owners passed control to ABP. Following British Steel’s acquisition by China-based Jingye Group, the running of the terminal has now been taken back. The terminal, on the west side of the port, can handle up to nine million mt of raw materials a year to support steel production.

“The return to British Steel of an important strategic asset like Immingham Bulk Terminal is another significant step forward for our new business. I’d like to welcome everyone into the business and look forward to continuing to work alongside ABP in an exciting new chapter in our history. With Jingye’s investment behind us, British Steel can play an important role in the future recovery of the UK economy,” said Ron Deelen, CEO of British Steel.