British Steel may close coke ovens, causing layoffs

Monday, 06 February 2023 15:40:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel is mulling closing coke ovens at its Scunthorpe site, which would cause over a thousand layoffs.

Labor unions are suggesting that this move, which was notified to union leaders last week, will result in a loss of 1,200 jobs.

While British Steel has not started any talks on the job cuts and has not announced a timeline, potential job cuts could aggravate the threat of closure of one of the steelmaker’s blast furnaces.

Meanwhile, the UK government recently offered £300 million each to two UK-based steelmakers, Tata Steel and British Steel, to help ease the transition to lower-emissions technology.