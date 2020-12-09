British Steel launches new structural steel grade

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 11:52:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced the launch of a new high-strength structural steel grade, S460M, for sections. The new grade, manufactured at Scunthorpe steelworks, is designed for use in high-rise buildings, as well as for a wide range of other commercial and industrial uses.

The S460M grade is the first product launched by British Steel since the new company was formed by Jingye Group in March. The new grade reduces costs and carbon emissions, as SteelOrbis understands.

“Our UK mills produce a comprehensive range of bespoke sections with unrivalled availability and lead times, and the new S460M grade is a superb addition to our product range,” Ben Cunliffe, British Steel commercial director, said.