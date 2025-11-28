British Steel inks supply agreements in Nigeria and Australia

UK-based steel producer British Steel has announced that it is increasing its global infrastructure footprint with two significant developments: the signing of a major memorandum of understanding supporting Nigeria’s port modernisation, and a 20,000-piece steel sleeper supply contract for Australia’s rail upgrade works.

Expanded presence in Africa with Nigerian port infrastructure project

British Steel has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria-based civil engineering company Hitech Construction Africa. Under the partnership, British Steel will supply key structural materials for the modernisation and rehabilitation of the Tin Can Island and Lagos Apapa Port Complexes in Nigeria. The project, led by ITB-Hitech Nigeria, aims to upgrade essential port infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and expand the country’s overall trade capacity.

Craig Harvey, commercial director at British Steel, emphasized the company’s strong track record in international supply, stating, “At British Steel, we have vast experience of supplying a wide range of products to international customers. We are delighted to play such a significant role in this rehabilitation project and the signing of the memorandum of understanding demonstrates our commitment to building stronger futures in the region.”

Producer secures major Australian sleeper order

In parallel with the Nigeria announcement, British Steel’s rail division has confirmed a new contract to supply 20,000 steel sleepers produced at its Scunthorpe rail and section mill to Australia. The order was secured through Cold Forge, British Steel’s exclusive Australian distributor for rail and steel sleeper products.

The sleepers will be used on a 5,500-km rail network across Southwest Western Australia managed by Arc Infrastructure, Australian rail infrastructure manager and access provider. The narrow-gauge steel sleepers will replace timber sleepers on the railway between Mingenew and Carnamah as part of the country’s agricultural supply chain improvements program. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2026.