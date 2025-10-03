British Steel launches ‘Save Steel Buy British’ campaign to protect jobs and strengthen UK industry

UK-based steelmaker British Steel and the trade union Community have officially launched the ‘Save Steel Buy British’ campaign, urging industries and businesses to commit to using UK-produced steel in major national projects.

The initiative comes at a decisive moment for the UK steel sector, which is grappling with global competition, the financial weight of decarbonization investments, and economic uncertainty. The campaign aims to ensure that UK-made steel remains a cornerstone of Britain’s economy and national security.

British steel’s role in the UK economy

The campaign emphasizes that British steel is fundamental to the nation’s daily life and infrastructure. From energy grids to transportation networks and defense systems, UK steel is embedded in the country’s critical backbone.

The industry contributes £1.7 billion annually to the UK economy, plus another £2.2 billion through its supply chains. Each ton of steel produced sustains local jobs, skilled employment, and regional economic activity, with delivery times often as short as three days, an unmatched logistical advantage compared to imports.

The campaigners warn that a weakened domestic sector would undermine both economic resilience and national security, making the country more vulnerable to external shocks.

A national call to action

The campaign builds on recent government interventions to support the UK steel industry, but industrial participation is now the key factor. British Steel and Community are calling on companies across all sectors to sign a formal pledge, ensuring that domestic steel is prioritized in both public and private sector projects.

Supporting UK-made steel means defending skilled employment, strengthening communities, and building secure supply chains. With the right mix of policy backing and industrial commitment, campaigners argue, Britain’s steel industry can thrive in a low-carbon, competitive future.