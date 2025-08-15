British Steel supplies steel for cable factory in Scotland

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has played a pivotal role in constructing one of Scotland’s most significant renewable energy infrastructure projects - a £350 million subsea cable factory at the Port of Nigg, operated by Sumitomo Electric U.K. Power Cables Ltd.

The company has supplied over 2,000 mt of structural steel sections for the facility, which will produce high-voltage subsea power cables critical for offshore wind farms and grid connections.

Construction progress and scope

The project is well underway, with steelwork installation for the first of four planned buildings already in progress. The fabrication and erection of the steel structure are being carried out by the UK-based subcontractor BHC, which also handles metal decking, concrete topping, cladding, and intumescent fire protection coatings before delivery to the site.

Once completed, the factory, due to open in 2026, is expected to create around 330 jobs across the entire supply chain, significantly boosting the Scottish Highlands economy.