British Steel keep steelmaking operations running with new iron ore delivery

UK-based steelmaker British Steel, which is currently overseen by the UK government, continues its steelmaking operations at Scunthorpe plant with new raw material deliveries. The company has announced that a vessel called the Hauke Oldenorff has delivered 130,000 mt of iron ore from South Africa.

The iron ore unloaded at the company’s Immingham Bulk Terminal will later be transported to Scunthorpe plant.

In April, the company received 55,000 mt of blast furnace coke from Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel in April, as well as over 66,000 mt of pellets and 27,000 mt of iron ore fines from Sweden to continue its operations, as SteelOrbis previously reported.