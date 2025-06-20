IGNITE project to reshape UK’s steelmaking with British Steel on board

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced its support for a £22 million project aimed at strengthening domestic steel supply chain and supporting both the country’s infrastructure and national security.

Led by Swansea University, the IGNITE project is designed to transform steel-intensive manufacturing. It has received £11 million in funding from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), as well as £11.9 million from project partners such as British Steel, Network Rail, Nissan, and Rolls-Royce.

The project aims to increase domestic steel production, to cut emissions and to support low-carbon business models. It will develop methods for managing, tracking and recycling the UK’s ample supply of high-quality scrap, while reshaping steel design and use to maintain quality and extend product life.

IGNITE will also bring together various industry stakeholders, including steelmakers, scrap processors, steel users, and policymakers.