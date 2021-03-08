Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 0.2 percent in January-February

Monday, 08 March 2021 11:53:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in February this year decreased by 1.3 percent from the previous month and fell by 3.5 percent year on year to 197,035 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-February period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by 0.2 percent year on year to 396,742 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 167,391 units in February this year, decreasing by 2.2 percent when compared to January and decreasing by 16.7 percent year on year. In the January-February period, the country's new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) fell by 14.2 percent year on year to 338,537 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in February (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 33,064 units, increasing by 32.0 percent compared to the previous month and down by 12.2 percent year on year. In the first two months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 58,104 units, down by 0.2 percent year on year.