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Brazil's HDG exports drop 26 pct. in September amid continued halt in US shipments

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 17:44:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 9,500 metric tons (mt) of hot-dipped galvanized products (HDG) in September, down from 12,900 mt in August, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC).

The decline extends the trend seen since shipments to the US were suspended in July. In June, Brazil had exported 10,900 mt of HDG to the US.

All of September's HDG exports went to Argentina. ArcelorMittal shipped 6,500 mt at $1,560/mt, while Usiminas shipped 3,000 mt at $1,180/mt, both on an FOB basis.

Meanwhile, Brazil's HDG imports rose to 52,200 mt in September from 38,000 mt in August.

Asia accounted for most of the volume, with 46,800 mt at $697/mt. Egypt supplied 4,400 mt at $600/mt and Europe 1,000 mt at $1,114/mt, also on an FOB basis.

Tags: Coated Galvanized Flats Egypt US Brazil South America Europe Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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