Thursday, 17 March 2022 00:29:15 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) will increase steel prices in April, according to a media report by Correio Braziliense.

The company hike steel prices in two phases: a 12.5 percent increase on April 1, and a 7.5 percent increase on April 15.

CSN said it is increasing steel prices amid rising costs of materials, including slab, pig iron, and coal.

Price hikes will cover both flat and long steel products, such as HRC, CRC, and zinc-coated steel products.