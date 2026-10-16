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Brazil's CRC exports and imports rise in September

Friday, 16 October 2026 23:28:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 2,942 metric tons (mt) of cold-rolled coil (CRC) in September and imported 48,440 mt, up from 1,880 mt exported and 32,941 mt imported in August, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC).

All September exports went to Argentina: Usiminas shipped 1,629 mt at $911/mt and ArcelorMittal 1,313 mt at $1,289/mt, both on an FOB basis.

Imports came from Asia (47,659 mt at $624/mt), Egypt (674 mt at $810/mt) and Sweden (107 mt at $782/mt), also on an FOB basis.

The main Asian suppliers were Vietnam (19,684 mt at $599/mt) and South Korea (18,430 mt at $678/mt).

Vietnam overtook South Korea to reclaim its position as Brazil's leading foreign CRC supplier. The two countries have alternated in the top spot since Brazil imposed antidumping measures on Chinese CRC and coated flat products in February.

Tags: Crc Flats Vietnam Sweden Brazil Argentina Asia South America Europe Distribution Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Usiminas ArcelorMittal 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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