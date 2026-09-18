Brazil's CRC imports soar as August exports slip

Brazil exported 1,880 metric tons (mt) of cold-rolled coil (CRC) in August, while imports totaled 32,941 mt, against 2,355 mt exported and 5,475 mt imported in July, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

All August exports went to Argentina, with ArcelorMittal exporting 1,183 mt at $1,226/mt while Usiminas shipped 697 mt at $1,032/mt, FOB conditions.

Imports came from Asia (31,906 mt at $613/mt), Europe (572 mt at $756/mt), and Egypt (463 mt at $820/mt), also FOB conditions, Secex data revealed.

Within Asia, South Korea shipped 16,008 mt at $599/mt, Taiwan 13,046 mt at $644/mt, China 2,737 mt at $542/mt and India 115mt at $642/mt.

South Korea reclaimed its position as Brazil's leading CRC supplier from Vietnam. The two have traded the top spot since Brazil imposed anti-dumping measures on imports of Chinese CRC and coated flat products in February.





