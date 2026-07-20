Brazil’s CRC exports and imports rise in June from May

In June, Brazil exported 13,000 metric tons (mt) of CRC and imported 36,300 mt, compared with 3,000 mt exported and 8,600 mt imported in May, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

In June, Usiminas exported 9,200 mt of CRC to Germany at $745/mt and 700 mt to Argentina at $1,039/mt. CSN shipped 1,700 mt to the US at $841/mt, while ArcelorMittal sent 1,400 mt to Argentina at $1,297/mt.

Imports came mainly from Asia, totaling 36,200 mt at $563/mt, including 20,700 mt from South Korea at $560/mt. Europe supplied 100 mt at $1,264/mt.

South Korea continues to replace China as Brazil’s leading CRC supplier after Brazil imposed antidumping measures on Chinese CRC and coated flat products.