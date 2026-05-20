South Korea becomes Brazil’s leading foreign CRC supplier, overtaking China

Brazil exported 9,100 metric tons (mt) of CRC during April, while it imported 24,500 mt, compared with 26,800 mt exported and 11,800 mt imported in March, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The 66 percent drop in exports is mainly due to an unusually large shipment in March, when Usiminas made a one-time export of 23,200 mt to Germany that did not recur in April.

All CRC exports in April went to South America: Usiminas shipped 6,700 mt at $681/mt, while ArcelorMittal shipped 2,400 mt at $1,233/mt, both under FOB terms.

April imports came from South Korea, which supplied 23,800 mt at $546/mt, and from China, which supplied 700 mt at $661/mt, both on FOB terms.

In 2025, Brazil imported 201,900 mt of CRC from China and 116,700 mt from South Korea.

After Brazil imposed antidumping duties on CRC imports from China, trade patterns changed. From January to April 2026, South Korea exported 71,400 mt of CRC to Brazil, while shipments from China were limited to 17,300 mt.

Current China CRC antidumping duties, estimated at between $322.93/mt and 670.63/mt., also apply to coated flat products.