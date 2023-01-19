Brazilian steel production and sales decline in December

Thursday, 19 January 2023 22:29:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil produced 2.505 million mt of crude steel in December 2022, 5.2 percent less than in the same month of 2021.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products declined by 21.1 percent to 1.397 million mt, the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 12.3 percent to 761,000 mt, domestic sales declined by 1.6 percent to 1.4 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products declined by 1.9 percent to 1.7 million mt, with exports declining by 30.2 percent to 945,000 mt and imports increasing 9.6 percent to 338,000 mt.

Considering the total of 2022, the crude steel production declined on yearly basis by 5.8 percent to 33.972 million mt, the production of rolled products declined by 10.0 percent to 23.370 million mt and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 6.7 percent to 8.078 million mt.

During the year, domestic sales declined by 9.1 percent to 20.3 million mt and the apparent consumption declined by 10.9 percent to 23.5 million mt, with imports declining by 32.9 percent to 3.3 million mt and exports increasing by 8.8 percent to 11.9 million mt.