Brazilian regulator apprehends 70,000 mt of illegal manganese

Monday, 24 August 2020 00:35:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian mining regulator, ANM, said on Monday it apprehended 70,000 mt of illegal manganese. The product had been extracted illegally from a mine located in south Pará.

The product was loaded into a cargo at the Port of Vila do Conde, in the state of Pará, and was bound to China. ANM said the product was worth BRL 60 million ($10.7 million).

ANM said the following companies participated in the illegal activity: Sigma Extração de Metais, Timbro Comércio Exterior, RMB Manganês and Chin Vest Comércio Importação e Exportação.

All four companies will be sued and the product will be sold in an auction.


