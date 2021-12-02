﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian committee adds manganese venture to list of strategic mining projects

Thursday, 02 December 2021 22:37:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian ministry of mines and energy, MME, through a multi-ministry committee, has chosen a manganese project to be added to the nation’s list of strategic mining projects.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Brazil set the so-called Multi-Ministry Committee for the Evaluation of Strategic Mining Projects (CTAPME). It has the authority to determine which mining products are relevant for Brazil’s domestic output. Additionally, it can also follow-up on or draftreports regarding the government’s policy for such “strategic” mining products, as well as receive, review, and approve mining projects, among other tasks.

The CTAPME said the Sereno manganese project was added to this list of “strategic” mining projects. The project will be developed by Recursos Minerais do Brasil S.A., also known as Grupo RMB.

MME said the committee has, so far, added 12 projects, which should generate a combined BRL 40 billion ($710 million) in investments.


Tags: mining  investments  alloys  South America  Brazil  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Dec

Vale updates iron ore capacity guidance for 2022
30 Nov

Vale concludes decommissioning of Pontal dam dike
19 Nov

Vale suspends manganese and iron ore operations following rock fissure
10 Nov

Brazilian mining industry launches new funding network
10 Nov

Anglo American Brazil investing over $803 million in Minas Gerais state