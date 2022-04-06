J&F Mineração to acquire certain Vale assets for $1 billion

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 21:24:58 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

J&F Mineração has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to buy Vale’s Midwest System, the Brazilian miner said on Wednesday.

The Midwest System includes the following companies: Mineração Corumbaense Reunida S.A., Mineração Mato Grosso S.A., International Iron Company, Inc. and Transbarge Navegación Sociedad Anónima.

Vale said the Midwest System businesses generated $120 million in adjusted EBITDA in full-year 2021, and produced 2.7 million mt of iron ore and 200,000 mt of manganese in full-year 2021.

Vale said J&F will pay $150 million up-front in the transaction close. J&F will also assume any existing take-or-pay logistics contracts, as well as any other liabilities. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval.