Tuesday, 29 June 2021 12:34:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), in May this year the import price of iron ore in Germany increased by 6.2 percent month on month and was up 83.6 percent year on year.

In May, the average import price of pig iron and ferroalloys in Germany increased by 4.9 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 32.4 percent year on year.