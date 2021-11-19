﻿
English
Vale suspends manganese and iron ore operations following rock fissure

Friday, 19 November 2021 20:36:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale reportedly suspended manganese and iron ore activities at its Urucum mine located in the city of Corumba, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, according to media reports.

Vale said it will suspend activities until December, following a rock fissure that was detected inside the mine. No workers were injured. Vale’s Urucum mine produces 2.5 million mt of iron ore and 800,000 mt of manganese.

A media report noted the incident occurred in mid-October this year, but the news was only reported by regional media this week.


