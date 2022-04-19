Brazilian pig iron exports increase in March

Brazil exported 321,400 mt of pig iron in March, against 251,400 mt in February, according to customs authorities.
The exports of March were destined to the US (195,400 mt at $520/mt), Europe (74,000 mt at $608/mt) and Asia (51,200 mt at $518/mt), all FOB conditions. Small volumes were shipped to South American countries.
The exports were from producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (274,300 mt at $546/mt), Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central western region (23,800 mt at $482/mt) and Para, in the northern region (23,300 mt at $539/mt).