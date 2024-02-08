Brazilian pig iron exports increase in January

Thursday, 08 February 2024 21:49:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 426,700 mt in January, against 372,900 mt in December, according to customs data.

The increase reflects chiefly exports to the US rising by 38 percent from December to January.

The main destinations in January were the US (393,300 mt at $418/mt), The Netherlands (25,500 mt at $439/mt), and Asia (7,800 mt at $480/mt), FOB conditions, while a small volume was shipped to Argentina.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (258,900 mt at $416/mt), Pará and Maranhão, in the north (115,400 mt at $433/mt), and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central western region (52,400 mt at $412/mt), FOB conditions.