Brazilian pig iron exports decline in February

Friday, 08 March 2024 21:02:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of pig iron reached 290,800 mt in February, against 426,700 mt in January, according to customs data.

The decline reflects chiefly exports to the US declining by 48 percent and no exports from Pará and Maranhão states, against 115,400 mt in January.

The destinations in February were the US (202,700 mt at $422/mt), the Netherlands (49,000 mt at $456/mt), Kenya (25,300 mt at $425/mt), Asia (7,800 mt at $470/mt), Spain (5,700 mt at $445/mt), and Argentina (300 mt at $731/mt), all FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (272,700 mt at $431/mt), and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central western region (18,100 mt at $422/mt), all FOB conditions.