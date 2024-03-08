﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in February

Friday, 08 March 2024 21:02:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian exports of pig iron reached 290,800 mt in February, against 426,700 mt in January, according to customs data.

The decline reflects chiefly exports to the US declining by 48 percent and no exports from Pará and Maranhão states, against 115,400 mt in January.

The destinations in February were the US (202,700 mt at $422/mt), the Netherlands (49,000 mt at $456/mt), Kenya (25,300 mt at $425/mt), Asia (7,800 mt at $470/mt), Spain (5,700 mt at $445/mt), and Argentina (300 mt at $731/mt), all FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (272,700 mt at $431/mt), and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central western region (18,100 mt at $422/mt), all FOB conditions.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Buyers ask below $400/mt FOB for ex-Russia BPI amid fall in scrap, sellers refuse so far

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia’s Ural Steel plans to increase steel production with pig iron storage facility

08 Mar | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI sellers resist plummeting sentiments in US owing to last deals at stable levels

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

06 Mar | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI market at standstill as bids from major buyers fall

01 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts increased outputs for January

01 Mar | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices stable in further deals, US buyers fail to achieve decreases

29 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 44.5 percent in January

29 Feb | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.9 percent in January

27 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News